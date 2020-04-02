Damn Rona: Naughty Dog’s ‘The Last of Us Part II’ Has Been Delayed Indefinitely

This is bad news we did not want to hear. Naughty Dog’s highly-anticipated The Last of Us Part II has been delayed indefinitely.

You can blame this on the rona, of course.

Naughty Dog announced the unfortunate lousy news that did come with a silver lining. The good news the game is nearly done, but due to the massive spread of COVID-19, the studio feels the game will not be launched properly.

Per Naughty Dog:

As you’ve likely just seen, the release of The Last of Us Part II has been delayed. We’re sure this news is just as disappointing to you as it is to us. We wanted to reach out to all of you in our community to give you a little more information.

The good news is, we’re nearly done with development of The Last of Us Part II. We are in the midst of fixing our final bugs.

However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.

We were bummed about this decision but ultimately understood it’s what’s best and fair to all of our players. We’re hoping that this won’t be a long delay, and we’ll update you as soon as we have new information to share.

We wish you all, your families, and your friends the best of health. Thank you for being amazing fans and your continued support.

Stay safe!

PlayStation also announced that Iron Man VR also got its wig pushed back “until further notice” due to the coronavirus the company revealed in a tweet.

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

Bummer, well, at least we got the remakes of Resident Evil 3 and Final Fantasy VII to look forward to still this month.

The Last of Us Part II already was delayed and scheduled for a May 29 release, no new date has been announced.

