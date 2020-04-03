Janet Jackson: Why She Wants You To Stay In The House!!!

Janet Jackson wants you to stay in the house. She took to her Twitter to let you know why.

Via LoveBScott

Janet Jackson is sharing one good reason for us ALL to do our part to make this pandemic end faster.

“Can y’all just stay inside?,” Janet tweeted with a smiley face emoji on Thursday, “I got sh*t to do in June.”

As you may know, Janet’s upcoming Black Diamond world tour is set to launch in Miami on June 24.

We ALL have sh*t to do in May, June — and for the rest of the year. Please listen to Janet (as well as your local authorities) and do your part to slow the spread of coronavirus so we can begin to return to our normal lives.

Also On 100.3: