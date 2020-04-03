CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Janet Jackson: Why She Wants You To Stay In The House!!!

Janet Jackson wants you to stay in the house. She took to her Twitter to let you know why.

Via LoveBScott

Janet Jackson is sharing one good reason for us ALL to do our part to make this pandemic end faster.

“Can y’all just stay inside?,” Janet tweeted with a smiley face emoji on Thursday, “I got sh*t to do in June.”

As you may know, Janet’s upcoming Black Diamond world tour is set to launch in Miami on June 24.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , house , in , janet jackson , She , Stay , The , TO , Wants , Why , You

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close