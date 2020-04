Kobe Bryant was named to basketballs greatest honor on Saturday, The Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kobe was voted unanimously as he is arguably the best player in The Los Angeles Lakers historic franchise. Kobe won 5 championships and 2 Finals MVP awards.

Kobe averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game during the regular season.

We wish his family the best and continued prayers.