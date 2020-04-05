CLOSE
Cincinnati man arrested for violating stay at home order in viral video

Downtown Cincinnati

A Cincinnati man Rashaan Davis was arrested on Saturday for violating the stay at home order Gov. DeWine put in place on Friday.

The viral video was shot Friday night, court records state Davis “encouraged” the violating behavior. Cincinnati Police asked for a high bond or no bond for the Davis in order to appear in front of a judge. Police and officials are asking citizens to report large gatherings that appear to violate the stay at home order.

We will keep you updated on this case as it unfolds.

cincinnati , viral video

