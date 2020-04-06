Adam Sandler: Drops His New Quarantine Song On Jimmy Fallon!

Thank you to Adam Sandler for keeping us entertained during this quarantine. He dropped a new song live on Jimmy Fallon check it out below.

Via LoveBScott

During his guest appearance for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” recorded from the safety of his home, the comedian added to his catalog of hilarious ditties — including “The Hanukkuh Song” and “Lunchlady Land” — as he picked up his guitar to drop a tune inspired by the current coranavirus pandemic.

And in doing so, he paid tribute to the medical professionals who are on the front line fighting to protect us, with a bit of quarantine parody thrown in.

