CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Cleaning and Disinfecting Your House from COVID-19

Flushing Toilet

Source: Ryan McVay / Getty

The world has no idea when this coronavirus pandemic will be over. China is still going through it and trying to recover from the delay virus sweeping their nation. Right now in the United States we are adjusting to our new life, where Americans have to stay indoors and work from home.

The President assumes that many lives going to be lost, at least 200,000!

What can we do to prevent ourselves from catching COVID-19? For one we have to do our best to practice social distancing, next we have to keep our homes clean. So that comes with taking these pre cautionary steps

TIPS On Keeping Your Home Clean

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong State Visit To The White House

The Top 11 Iconic Celebrity Fashion From The Last Decade

10 photos Launch gallery

The Top 11 Iconic Celebrity Fashion From The Last Decade

Continue reading The Top 11 Iconic Celebrity Fashion From The Last Decade

The Top 11 Iconic Celebrity Fashion From The Last Decade

From Jennifer Lopez hitting the runway in her iconic Versace dress looking better than the first time she wore it to Lady Gaga wearing a dress made out of meat the past decade was definitely filled with fashion highs and fashion lows! Check out the top 11 most iconic celebrity fashion moments from the last decade!  

Cleaning and Disinfecting Your House from COVID-19  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close