Ohio Young People Impacted by COVID-19

People across the nation have been dying due to the deadly coronavirus. We are frustrated and upset that our lives have changed so drastically, and now for our very own protection we have to stay in the house. SMH!

Governor Mike DeWine did hold another Coronavirus update today with Dr. Amy Acton and the Metrics are out, which shows the impact that COVID-19 is having on young people.

Its imperative that we do our part to slow the spread of this disease and practice #SocialDistancing as hard as it may be.

We are in this together! We will get this together. The weather is nice of the next couple of days so get out and enjoy the sun.

Ohio Young People Impacted by COVID-19  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

