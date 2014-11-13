Tasha Smith Files Documents Against Estranged Husband

If anyone needed to be afraid for their life in Tasha Smith‘s marriage, the actress claims it’s her!
Last week, Keith Douglas stunned people by taking out a restraining order against Tasha, claiming that she’s threatened him several times throughout their marriage. Today, however, TMZ.com reports that Tasha has made a filing of her own against Keith.
In court documents, Tasha claims that her husband would often accuse of being a lesbian when he would burst into a jealous rage. The “For Better Or Worse” star said he’d even called her a “f*cking d*ke” on at least one occasion.
Although Tasha is legally required to remain at least 2 yards away from Keith while they’re under the same roof, she said that she’s worried about her personal well-being during his fits. “When he’s in a rage, I feel that he is capable of killing me.” Supposedly, she’s even told Keith that she’s afraid that she may end up like “The Shield” actor Michael Jaces‘ wife. Michael, a personal friend of Tasha’s, allegedly shot his wife dead.
Tasha will be reaching out to some of her other high-profile friends like Tisha Campbell-Martin to verify her allegations against Keith. In the meantime, there’s word that he has moved out of their home.
Their divorce is already getting off to a messy start, and it’s not likely to get better from here.
