CLOSE
News
HomeNews

White Baltimore Cop Under Investigation For Coughing At Black Residents

"We have viewed the video, in its entirety, and believe it warranted being forwarded to the Public Integrity Bureau for an internal investigation."-BPD

At least one US Marshal shot in Baltimore, police say

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

At a time when everyone should be mindful of protecting themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19, a Baltimore police officer is under investigation for doing the exact opposite–purposefully.

According to TMZ, a white police sergeant who was placed to patrol the Perkins Homes complex in East Baltimore is currently under investigation after a video was posted showing the officer coughing at residents without covering his mouth after being heckled at the property, including the woman recording it.

Baltimore PD spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge says, “We have viewed the video, in its entirety, and believe it warranted being forwarded to the Public Integrity Bureau for an internal investigation.”

Despite the reckless behavior and pending investigation, the gossip site confirmed that the sergeant is still on active duty right now and noted that there was uncertainty on whether the officer has been tested for coronavirus; despite the BPD having 12 Baltimore cops have tested positive for coronavirus and more than 100 are reportedly still under quarantine-making the officer’s actions even more heinous.

Even though the officer’s actions are extremely deplorable, the woman recording the video spoke some pretty off collared misconceptions about the virus as well. The ideology that Africans and African Americans are somehow immune to the virus, has led to an influx of African Americans succumbing to COVID-19 at a higher rate than their counterparts.

According to a recent report, Chicago found that 70 percent of people who died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are black — even though the city’s population is just 30 percent black. In Milwaukee County, which is 27 percent black, the figure is 81 percent.

Check out the disturbing video below.

White Baltimore Cop Under Investigation For Coughing At Black Residents  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 hours ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close