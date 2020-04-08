CLOSE
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Season 3 Is Now Live & Packed With Tons of New Updates

he recently free-to-play component Warzone also sees its first update.

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' Season 3 Is Now Live

Source: Activision / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

This news is definitely right on time, being that we are locked down in the cribs, getting our social distancing on. Season 3 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now live, and it comes bearing gifts in the form updates.

When Call of Duty players logged into Modern Warfare today (Apr.8), they were greeted with a bevy new updates to enjoy. For starters, there are new maps, of course, and they are:

  • Talsik Backlot is a high-octane, reimagined, classic 6v6 three-lane map from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. In this deserted urban area of Urzikstan, look for a mix of close-quarters combat and long-range sniper duels.
  • Hovec Sawmill is an all-new 6v6 map tucked away in the mountains of Kastovia. Operators will fight atop rooftops and a rolling river in three-lane firefights featuring mid-to-long-range sightlines.
  • Aniyah Incursion is a 6v6 twist on the lavish, yet war-torn Aniyah Palace players have set foot in Ground War and 10v10 in Modern Warfare. Now, players can choose to take advantage of the long sightlines afforded, along with the small crawl spaces within the Palace to flank enemies.
  • Coming later this season is Hardhat, an additional remastered 6v6 multiplayer map from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare along with Aisle 9, a brand new 2v2 Gunfight map.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3

Source: Activision / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Also, there are new game modes players can partake in called Gun Game Reloaded and Reinfected Ground War.

The recently free-to-play component Warzone also sees its first update, and that includes:

  • Quads are now available in Battle Royale and Plunder, allowing friends to team up in a squad of four to put their teamwork to the test in a battle for all-out survival.
  • Later this season, additional playlists for Battle Royale and Plunder that limit the pools to specific weapon types and feature high action modes such as Scopes and Scatter Guns.
  • New weapons and blueprints in Supply Boxes and Ground Loot will be introduced throughout the season, along with a robust calendar of XP events, free content, holiday celebrations, and more for all players.

Battle Pass owners are also rewarded with 100 tiers of new items and challenges that span across both Modern Warfare and Warzone. Battle Pass owners will also gain instant access to Alex, the courageous CIA Operator from the Modern Warfare campaign.

Season Three Battle Pass also includes: new vehicle skins, Riley the dog’s finishing move, Tomogunchi Black and dozens of Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, cosmetics, XP tokens, COD points and more.

So what are you waiting for? Hop in the fight and get busy.

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Season 3 Is Now Live & Packed With Tons of New Updates  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

