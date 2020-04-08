CLOSE
Illinois Mayor’s Wife Violated Strict Stay at Home Order

Da Mayor Was Not Playin!

 

The Mayor of Alton, Illinois asked his police force to strictly enforce the strict stay-at-home order that he put into place. Then his wife gets caught at a local bar, violating that exact order. Ain’t that some ish?!

According to CBSNews, the wife of  Illinois Mayor Brant Walker, was discovered violating the strict stay-at-home orders her husband asked the police department to “more strictly enforce”. Mayor Walker announced on Facebook Friday (April 3rd) that he directed the police to “use their discretion in issuing citations or making arrests” for those violating the statewide stay-at-home order. Two days later, on Sunday (April 5th) his wife was found at a local bar called Hiram’s Tavern.

Police issued a criminal complaint for “reckless conduct” – a class A misdemeanor. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 and/or a sentence of less than one year in Illinois jail. Those who received a complaint will be summoned to court “at a later date,” according to the release.

In a statement on Facebook, Walker wrote on Monday (April 6th), “My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance she exhibited a stunning lack of judgment. She now faces the same consequences for her ill-advised decision as the other individuals who chose to violate the “Stay At Home” order during this incident.

He was not playing and we ain’t mad at him. For more on the story, click here.

 

Illinois Mayor’s Wife Violated Strict Stay at Home Order  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

