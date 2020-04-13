Simone Biles: Takes The Viral Handstand Challenge To A New Level

Simone Biles took the handstand challenge to a new level… She managed to take her sweatpants off at the same time wow. Check out the video below!

Via LoveBScott

Tom Holland and Gyllenhaal first made the handstand T-shirt challenge go viral after Holland put a shirt on while doing a handstand, challenging others, and Gyllenhaal obliged.

He was then one-upped by hurdler Lolo Jones, who put on two T-shirts while upside down then took a sip of wine.

Biles’ impressive handstand and pants removal move sparked a wave of others trying it and posting their attempts on social media — apart from Chrissy Teigen who responded, “Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally.”

Also On 100.3: