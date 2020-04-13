CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Simone Biles: Takes The Viral Handstand Challenge To A New Level

Simone Biles took the handstand challenge to a new level… She managed to take her sweatpants off at the same time wow. Check out the video below!

Via  LoveBScott

Tom Holland and Gyllenhaal first made the handstand T-shirt challenge go viral after Holland put a shirt on while doing a handstand, challenging others, and Gyllenhaal obliged.

He was then one-upped by hurdler Lolo Jones, who put on two T-shirts while upside down then took a sip of wine.

Biles’ impressive handstand and pants removal move sparked a wave of others trying it and posting their attempts on social media — apart from Chrissy Teigen who responded, “Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally.”

 

A , challenge , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Handstand , Level , new , Simone Biles , Takes , The , TO , Viral

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 days ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close