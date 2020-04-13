CLOSE
Coronavirus
1/3 of American’s Didn’t Pay April’s Rent Due To Coronavirus

Variety of housing in the West Village, New York

Source: Busà Photography / Getty

If you weren’t able to pay your rent on April 1st, you were not the only one. Reports say nearly one third of Americans did not pay their April rent.

According to WWNYTV.com, the missed payments seem to be the result of millions losing their jobs. Nearly 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the outbreak began, and more than one in 10 workers lost their jobs in just the past three weeks.

Nearly one-third of apartment renters in the U.S. were unable to pay any of their rent for April amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council and a group of real-estate data providers. According to their figures, 69 percent of renters paid some rent between April 1st and 5th, down from 81 percent in the first week of March and 82 percent in April 2019. People who were able to pay some of their rent were counted among those who paid. The data doesn’t include public housing and subsidized affordable housing.

 

For more details, click here.

 

1/3 of American’s Didn’t Pay April’s Rent Due To Coronavirus  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

