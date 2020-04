50 cent on spilling some tea about Gayle King and Oprah in his new book.

Via: LoveBScott

In his forthcoming book, “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter” — seen by Page Six — Fiddy says that he bumped into King at a fête for Bette Midler’s foundation. “Gayle is the real deal — a very sophisticated, secure, and smart lady. She’s never afraid of a situation … so she marched right up to me and basically said, ‘Why you talkin’ s–t about my girl?’” he recalls.

