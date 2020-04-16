Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.

Boston Univesity has canceled all “in-person summer activities” so far and is planning new protocols for the fall semester.

According to CNN , “The Recovery Plan recognizes that if, in the unlikely event that public health officials deem it unsafe to open in the fall of 2020, then the University’s contingency plan envisions the need to consider a later in-person return, perhaps in January 2021,” the university said in an online statement

The university is aiming for a fall return but deciding on “the best and safest way” to do that. The school is offering remote learning this summer and will also provide minimal housing and dining services.

Other colleges are following suit due to the uncertainty of the times.

An epidemiologist and visiting scientist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health told CNN that the college are doing the right thing by planning for the unexpected.

“I think colleges should all definitely make plans for delaying start dates and for intermittent closings and reopenings because epidemiology modeling suggests we may have to go into open and close waves until potentially even 2022,” said Eric Feigl-Ding. Experts are saying that social distancing and home orders could last until 2021 or longer because of the vaccine for coronavirus.

“Intermittent distancing may be required into 2022 unless critical care capacity is increased substantially or treatment or vaccine becomes available,” the researchers wrote.

