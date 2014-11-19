CLOSE
No New Friends: Mary J. Blige’s Husband Is Not Allowed To Have Female Friends

mary j blige-kendu

Girl! The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul rules the roast at home, or at least for sure her man’s friendships!

Mary J. Blige recently revealed to Stella magazine of the U.K.’s Telegraph that her husband of eleven years (and also manager) Kendu Isaacs is not allowed to have any female friends! But to be fair, she doesn’t have any close male chums either (what does that make Diddy?!)

MUST READ: Mary J. Blige Is Really Living Drama-Free Now That She’s Cleared Her $900K Tax Debt

During her talk, Mary strongly stated when it came to downtime outside of each other: “All females for me, all guys for him. There’s none of that, ‘Oh, that’s my female friend. Oh, that’s my guy friend.’ No, not in a marriage, I’ve never seen that work.” Hmmm. Is Mary on to something?

As any women’s magazine and scandalous television show loves to remind us, sometimes the line dividing lovers and friends can get kind of blurry. Considering both Blige and Kendu’s longevity in the music business, they’ve likely already witnessed and experienced trust being tested one too many times (remember Blige had a tumultuous affair with K-Ci Hailey from K-Ci and JoJo). Infidelity rumors have plagued the couple before, so having separate friendships is one of the tips making their “achievement” of a marriage work!

Beauties, do you agree that strategic move like monitoring friendships help in the long run? Share your thoughts!

