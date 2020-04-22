CLOSE
Front Page News: Sorry. There’s Not A $2,000 Stimulus Check Coming [VIDEO]

 

 

The CDC predicts the second wave of coronavirus during the winter flu season.

The first at-home testing for the virus has been approved.

We regret to tell you that there will not be a $2,000 a month stimulus check coming your way but another stimulus package has been approved for small businesses and hospitals.

 

Close