CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 23, 2020: Small Businesses Shorted — Coronavirus Update — Rodney Reed Revisited

1. African American Democrat Resigned As State Rep After Endorsement Of Trump

What You Need To Know:

A week after endorsing the re-election of Donald Trump, African American politician Vernon Jones has resigned from his Georgia State office. 

2. Coronavirus Chronicles: Myra J

What You Need To Know:

Let’s face it, COVID-19, forced us into a lifestyle that we were not prepared for.  The first week it was a novelty. 

3. Coronavirus Update: Report On Pandemic’s Impact On African Americans Delayed

What You Need To Know: 

A lack of information is causing a delay in the release of data on race and COVID-19 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The CMS announced the “comprehensive analysis” won’t be released until early May.

4. Rodney Reed Update

What You Need To Know:

The prosecutor in the case against Rodney Reed has filed a response to Reed’s fight for freedom in the murder of Stacey Stites — he says he did not commit. 

5. Study: Multi-Million Dollar Companies Received American Taxpayer Money Meant For Struggling Small Businesses

What You Need To Know:

An investigation by Popular Information revealed that at least 30 businesses that received millions of dollars in the Paycheck Protection Program, paid CEO salaries all over $1 million.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 23, 2020: Small Businesses Shorted — Coronavirus Update — Rodney Reed Revisited  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close