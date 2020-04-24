Beyonce BeyGOOD: Donates $6M For COVID19 Relief To Help Essential Workers

Beyonce sttays doing goon in the hood… Now she has donated $6 Million in funding mental health and wellness. You go Bey!!

“Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis,” the initiative shared in a statement on Bey’s official website.Via LoveBScott

