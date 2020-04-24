Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Premiere Pushed To Summer Due To Coronavirus

If you were looking forward to the May 3 premiere of Real Housewives of Potomac, we’ve got some sad news for you. A source tells PEOPLE that Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and newbie Wendy Osefo won’t be on your TV screens till later this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Bravo network executives also confirmed the news.

In addition to #RHOP’s premiere being pushed back, Bravo’s reportedly halted production on Southern Charm, Below Deck, Married to Medicine, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of Dallas, and The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As previously reported Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion is filming virtually today.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Married to Medicine L.A. will continue to premiere May 3 as scheduled. and the push back of #RHOP will ensure that Bravo has a steady flow of new programming on Sunday nights throughout the summer, reports PEOPLE.

Season 5 of RHOP will follow all the mess in these DMV dames’ lives. Things will reach a fever pitch with the Cabernet combat that went down between ex-friends Monique and Candiace Dillard. As previously reported the two filed charges against each other after Candiace claimed Monique grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down. Monique followed up by filing counter-assault charges against Candiace claiming self-defense and alleged that Candiace hit her in the face with a wine glass, leaving her with a bloody nose and lacerated lip.

What do YOU think about #RHOP being pushed back until the summer?

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Premiere Pushed To Summer Due To Coronavirus was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Written By: @IndiaMonee Posted 1 hour ago

Also On 100.3: