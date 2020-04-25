LOCAL NEWS: Shaker Heights Students Protest Over Not Having Physical Graduation Ceremony

High school seniors in Shaker Heights were protesting over having a virtual commencement on Jun. 3, and how it was communicated to them and their families from school district officials.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
“The email was sent out a few days ago about how Shaker was having a virtual commencement. And it just came out of the blue,” said Lauren Helmick, senior at Shaker Heights High School.
“Students and parents were upset we were kept out of the loop. And there are other districts in the area are moving their graduation to August, late July,” said Helmick.
Several of those students, along with their family members who had joined them, took part in a peaceful protest at the district’s administrative building on Apr. 24 around Noontime. Those were a part of the event found out through text messaging and social media.
The protest was more about the students’ voices not being heard, not to mention the “lack of communication from the district.”
They were able to wear masks and rubber gloves, along with staying six feet apart from each other, though not all participants did.
Shaker Heights Superintendent Dr. David Glasner gave an apology to students and their families for not being able to communicate over everything in regards to the commencement ceremony, though he added that rescheduling would ultimately lead to “cancellation, which would mean no commencement at all.”
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of sdominick and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of wanderluster and Getty Images
First Video Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
Second Video Courtesy of YouTube and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
