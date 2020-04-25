CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Sorry To Bother You’s Jermaine Fowler Competes in RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race

Rupaul’s Drag Race is now in its 12th season and the fandom continues to grow. Back in 2017, SNL showed their love for the show in their “Auto Shop” skit with a pretty hilarious lip sync battle…

LISTEN LIVE FROM HOME

Now VH1 will air a 4 part series “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” where a few of your favorite male celebrities get glamed up in drag. On the first episode; Jordan Connor from Riverdale, Jermaine Fowler, stand up comedian from the film “Sorry To Bother You” and Nico Tortorella from Younger, compete against each other in a “Quick Drag” challenge, runway look and a lip sync battle.

Bob the Drag Queen, season 8 winner, Monet X Change, All Stars 4 Winner, and Trixie Mattel, All Stars 3 Winner serve as mentors to the celebrities in this first episode because “the only way to learn drag is from a drag queen”. 

Los Angeles LGBT Center&apos;s 48th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards Show

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Themes of acceptance, confidence and inclusion are displayed throughout the series. Jermaine Fowler, known for his complement fight scene in “Sorry To Bother You”, shares that his mother passed a year ago and was a lesbian so he did this show in her honor. Eventhough he didn’t win, his charity of choice, RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline received $10,000. Catch new episodes Friday nights after a new episode of season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1 at 8pm. 

 

Sorry To Bother You’s Jermaine Fowler Competes in RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 week ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 week ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close