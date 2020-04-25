CLOSE
North Korea Dictator Kim Jong-Un Reportedly “Dead Or On His Deathbed” After Heart Surgery

According to reports, North Korea Kim Jong-Un Dictator has “passed away or on his death bed” after heart surgery. The news has been reported by various news outlets in China and Japan along with TMZ. TMZ reports that a Chinese medical team did a “check-in” on Jung-Un. A Hong Kong-backed news channel’s vice director announced through the social media site Weibo that Jung-Un was dead citing a “very solid source”

WOL will have more on this story as it develops

