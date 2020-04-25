4 Men Arrested For Holding A Woman Captive & Trying To Steal Her Stimulus Money

Money can make people do crazy things.

In Indiana, four men were arrested this week for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home to steal her stimulus check.

The woman drove to the police station to report the incident once they left.

All four suspects were arrested on Sunday and charged with attempted armed robbery, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, and burglary with a deadly weapon.

They are being held on a 75,000 bond.

