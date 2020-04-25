CLOSE
4 Men Arrested For Holding A Woman Captive & Trying To Steal Her Stimulus Money

Money can make people do crazy things.

In Indiana, four men were arrested this week  for  allegedly  breaking into a woman’s home to steal her stimulus check.

The woman drove to the police station to report the incident once they left.

All four suspects were arrested on Sunday and charged with attempted armed robbery, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, and burglary with a deadly weapon.

They are being held on a 75,000 bond.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out  Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

