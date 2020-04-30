CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 30, 2020: Jogging While Black — Congressman Kweisi Mfume — Coronavirus Update

1. Get Ready for MAGA May Day Rallies Across the Country

What You Need To Know:

Despite the rules laid out by Governor Andrew Cuomo, Donald Trump supporters are joining a nationwide effort preparing for MAGA May Day Rallies Friday in New York. 

2. Georgia Family Wants Justice for Black Man Killed While Jogging

What You Need To Know:

The family of Ahmaud Arbery is fighting for justice and to make sense out of how a Sunday afternoon jog in February turned into his murder.

3. Coronavirus Update: Kentucky Governor Apologizes to Resident Tupac Shakur For “Bad Apple” Reference

What You Need To Know: 

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued an apology to a man named Tupac Shakur, a Lexington resident who recently filed for unemployment. 

4. Elections Updates

What You Need To Know:

In Baltimore, former U.S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume is now current U.S. Congressman. 

5. Coronavirus Chronicles: Crystal King

What You Need To Know:

He’s special to me. He’s never met a stranger. He finds humor in EVERYTHING. 

Photos
