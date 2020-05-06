CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 6, 2020: Michelle Obama Campaign — Meatless Wendy’s — Coronavirus Update

1. Is Michelle Obama “Becoming” Biden’s VP Nominee?

What You Need To Know:

Despite her firm “No” to the question of returning to politics, Michelle Obama supporters and fans are moving ahead with a campaign to draft the former First Lady as Joe Biden’s running mate.

2. With Thousands Of Coronavirus Deaths Reported Daily, The Trump White House Wants To Disband The Coronavirus Task Force

What You Need To Know:

Over the last several days, memos have been written and demands have been made regarding the appearance of the White House Coronavirus Task Force members before House Committees hearings.

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Hit Hard By More Deadly Mutation of COVID-19

What You Need To Know: 

Scientists searching for a cause and cure for COVID-19 have discovered a new, more contagious strain of the virus that has dominated countries worldwide. 

4. Where’s the Beef? No Wendy’s Hamburgers At 20 Percent of Their Restaurants

What You Need To Know:

The spread of the coronavirus is having a profound effect on the food sector, especially meat processing plants.

5. Grab Your Popcorn: Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Premieres Tonight

What You Need To Know:

The much-anticipated documentary by Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, is finally here.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 6, 2020: Michelle Obama Campaign — Meatless Wendy’s — Coronavirus Update  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Photos
Close