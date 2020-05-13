CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 13, 2020: Another Teen Dead — Gospel Artist Killed — Coronavirus Update

1. Donald Trump Lawyers Argue Before The Supreme Court To Keep Tax, Bank Records Sealed

What You Need To Know:

The long-awaited question over whether Donald Trump can reject subpoenas and keep his tax and financial records sealed was presented by phone to the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday.

2. Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting Identified As Houston Gospel Artist

What You Need To Know:

The family of Adrian Medearis would like to know how a pullover by Houston police for suspicion of a DUI, resulted in the death of the choir director.

3. Coronavirus Update: Death Rate In Majority Black Communities Are More Than Triple The National Average

What You Need To Know: 

As the pandemic continues to upend lives around the globe, data on its effect on black Americans continues to echo the need for racial and healthcare equality.

4. Adrein Green: Another Teen Dead In A Stand Your Ground Case In Sanford, Florida

What You Need To Know:

Eight years after Trayvon Martin was murdered by George Zimmerman, there is another “Stand Your Ground” shooting death with an interesting twist.

5. A Matter of Privilege: Anti-Lockdown Demonstrators Brandish Guns & Rocket Launchers In Sandwich Shop

What You Need To Know:

Last weekend, photos of armed anti-lockdown demonstrators have gone viral as the group entered a downtown Raleigh, North Carolina Subway sandwich shop with weapons slung over their shoulders.  

