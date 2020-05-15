WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 15, 2020: Stimulus Bank Fraud — Historic Unemployment — Trump Clashes W/ Dr. Fauci

1. GOP Senator Urges Caution As Donald Trump Calls For Subpoena Of President Obama

What Donald Trump is calling “Obamagate,” refers to his conspiracy theory that the Obama administration was behind the investigation into Russia that included members of the Trump administration, like for National Security advisor, Michael Flynn.

2. Historic Numbers For U.S. Unemployed

Last week, almost three million American workers made first-time unemployment claims.

3. Coronavirus Update: Trump Publicly Clashes With Fauci And Pushes To Open Schools In The Fall

Parents weary from homeschooling over the past several weeks were given a treat by Former First Couple, President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, on Thursday.

4. Reality TV Star Charged With Bank Fraud of Stimulus Money

One of the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars is facing charges for misuse of stimulus money obtained from the government. Maurice Fayne, was in court this week on charges of bank fraud.

5. Rihanna Is Sitting Pretty: The Bad Girl Singer/Businesswoman Named The Richest Female Musician With Huge £468m Fortune

Entertainer/Businesswoman Rihanna has been named as the world’s richest female musician by The Times Newspaper of London.

