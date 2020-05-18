CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Bar Owners Make Changes After Crowd Photos Appear Online

Even though some bars opened this weekend some still didn’t practice social distancing…. Some where over crowed and of course there were photos online to prove so.

Via WLWT

 

A lot of residents were excited to get out and visit bars and restaurants Friday, when they reopened their outdoor dining areas after more than a month of being shut down due to COVID-19. But things seemed to get out of hand at certain restaurants, prompting owners to make changes and Mayor John Cranley to issue a warning.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

After , Appear , bar , changes , cincinnati , crowd , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Make , online , Owners , Photos

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 week ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close