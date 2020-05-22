Cincinnati: Hospital Visitation Policy Changes Coming To The Tri-State

Visitors for Emergency Department & Hospitalized Patients:
- Admitted patients may have one support person/family member accompany them
- The visitor must remain in the patient’s room and contact nursing staff when leaving
- Patients are allowed one visitor per day
- Visitation hours are 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Visitors must be older than 15 years of age
- Potential visitors should review CDC and state health department guidelines if visiting a patient with advanced age and chronic medical conditions and avoid visiting the hospital if these apply.
- Patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 will not be allowed to have a visitor or support person
- Visitation or support persons for office visits may vary by provider. Patients are encouraged to check with individual providers to ensure they are clear on their provider’s policy.
Screening & Mask Guidelines:
- Visitors must wear a mask at all times.
- Masks must fully cover the nose and mouth.
- Patients and visitors may provide and wear their own mask or will be required to accept and wear the mask provided by the hospital facility.
- If a visitor refuses to wear a mask, visitors may be asked to leave the facility.
- Exceptions may be made on an individual basis for those who are unable to wear a mask due to health or disability issues.
- All visitors will be screened for symptoms or exposure history.
- Visitors will be asked to leave the facility if they have had symptoms in the past 24 hours or exposures in the last 14 days.
- Visitors must wash their hands, or use hand sanitizer, before and after leaving rooms and hospital buildings.
