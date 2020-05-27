CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 26, 2020: Minority Business Grants — Felon Voting Rights — Car Theft Increases

1. Florida Law Restricting Felon Voting Is Unconstitutional, Judge Rules

What You Need To Know:

The law, passed by Republicans and signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last year, required that even after serving time for serious crimes, Floridians must pay fines and court fees before voting rights were restored.

2. If Not North Carolina, Where Oh Where Will the GOP Convention Be Held?

What You Need To Know:

Donald Trump has threatened to pull the Republican convention out of North Carolina.

3. Coronavirus Update: Hide Your Keys: Car Theft Soars As Pandemic Rolls On

What You Need To Know: 

One good thing that has come out of the pandemic is a dramatic drop in violent crime in the U.S. But as more people are parking their cars and staying home to lessen the spread of COVID-19, one area of crime is skyrocketing: car theft.

4. Lowe’s CEO Announces Grants To Help Minority Businesses Reopen

What You Need To Know:

In an effort to help minority-owned businesses get back up and running during the coronavirus pandemic, the President and CEO of Lowe’s Home Improvement created a second $25 million grant.

5. Granny Ain’t Having It – Protects Her Grandson At All Cost

What You Need To Know:

There is a dramatic video of chaos and pandemonium that is circulating the internet where a 90-year woman from Midland, Texas is attempting to protect her grandson from three white police officers who were pointing guns at him. 

Photos
Close