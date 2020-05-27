Cincinnati: Man Charged For Killing His Grandmother

Officers said they responded to a home in the 5400 block of Beechmont Avenue near Elstun Road around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check on a resident. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman suffering from visible head trauma, according to a police news release. The victim, Anna Kidwell, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Early Wednesday, police said her grandson, was arrested and charged with with murder for causing her death.