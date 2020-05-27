CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Man Charged For Killing His Grandmother

Grandson was charge for killing his 79 year old grandmother. Police are not sure what led up to the killing but he has been arrested.

 

Via FOX19

Officers said they responded to a home in the 5400 block of Beechmont Avenue near Elstun Road around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check on a resident. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman suffering from visible head trauma, according to a police news release. The victim, Anna Kidwell, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Early Wednesday, police said her grandson, was arrested and charged with with murder for causing her death.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Man Charge For Killing His Grandmother , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 days ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close