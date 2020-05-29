CLOSE
Coachella: Delayed Until 2021

Looks like Coachella might be happening this year… It has been pushed back to October 2021

 

via Rap-Up:

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against the Machine were set to headline this year’s festival in Indio, Calif., which was postponed to October from April in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coachella is the largest music festival in the U.S. and attracts as many as 200,000 people. Due to social distancing and other reopening guidelines for safety, it’s becoming less likely that the event can go on as planned this fall.

An official announcement has yet to be made. Goldenvoice executives are speaking with artists and settling financial issues like insurance, according to people familiar with the matter. They are also awaiting word from local health officials.

