“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized During Protests In Washington D.C.

As Black Lives Matter protests spread across the country, the outrage of the death of George Floyd grows. Protestors in Washington D.C. spray paint messages on many different monuments on the National Mall in support of the recent events.

The official National Mall and Memorial Parks, National Park Service Twitter page released photos and a statement:

“In the wake of last night’s demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall. For generations, the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition.”

Vandalism on the Lincoln Memorial says “Yall not tired yet?” and someone wrote “Do black vets count?” on The World War II Memorial.  WUSA9 stated that police arrested 18 people during the weekend protests and many of them were charged with felonies.

Protests across the country follow after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

 

