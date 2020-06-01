The Wife Of Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, Who Is Accused Of Killing Of George Floyd, Has Filed For Divorce

The wife of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer who has been charged with George Floyd’s death, has filed for divorce. Kellie Chauvin has announced that she is filing for divorce after 10 years of marriage due to Chauvin’s role in Floyd’s killing.

“She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy,” reads her statement from her attorney at Sekula Law Offices, PLLC according to Newsweek. “While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.”

Mr. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd’s neck for eight and a half minutes during an arrest. For nearly three minutes of that time, Floyd was unresponsive. A viral video of Chauvin showed that he refused to move even when Floyd said he couldn’t breathe multiple times. If convicted for third-degree murder, he will face 25 years in prison and up to 10 years if convicted of manslaughter.

Before Chauvin lost his wife, he was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department four days after Floyd’s death.

Floyd’s death has led to unrest across the country but especially in the city where he was killed where they have been rioting since late this week.

“What’s happened in Minneapolis is bigger than anyone city and any single event,” Mayor Jacob Frey said after Chauvin’s arrest. “For our Black community who have, for centuries, been forced to endure injustice in a world simply unwilling to correct or acknowledge it: I know that whatever hope you feel today is tempered with skepticism and righteous outrage.”

Floyd’s autopsy report has not been released by the medical examiner released findings stating that “the combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”

