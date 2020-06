Ellen DeGeneres is taking a stand against injustice…

She challenged people to take a harder look at what’s behind these protests, both non-violent and violent. “Maybe you don’t agree with how it’s coming out, but you have to understand it,” she said. “And then we can heal it.”

What she is asking people to try and grapple with is generations of systemic racism that has led, in this moment, to the murder of another innocent black man.

