AJ & Free Reunite On Last Episode Of “106 & Park”

Tonight is the last hurrah for BET’s top 10 countdown “106 & Park,” before the show moves to a digital platform, and producers are pulling out all of the stops to make it special. According to reports, 106’s original (and most beloved) hosts AJ and Free will host tonight’s final show.

“It will be very exciting to connect with the millions of people that are already engaged with ‘106 & Park’ and other BET digital and social media entities,” Stephen Hill, BET’s president of music programming, said in a statement. “As we transition to the digital space, we look to continue ‘106 & Park’s’ role as both a leader of and a mirror to youth culture.”

“106 & Park” debuted 14 years ago and grew to be BET’s biggest show and rivaled mainstream telecasts like MTV’s “TRL.” Entertainers like Beyonce, Jay Z and ever the First Lady Michelle Obama have been interview on 106’s famous couches.

They gave it a long run.

AM BUZZ: AJ & Free Return To ‘106 & Park'; Nicki’s Ex Suicidal?; & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

