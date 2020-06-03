CLOSE
Bank Of America: Pledges $1 Billion To Help Combat Racial And Economic Inequality

Bank of America is stepping up and donating $1 Billion towards racial and economic inequality.

 

via Reuters:

“The events of the past week have created a sense of true urgency that has arisen across our nation, particularly in view of the racial injustices we have seen in the communities where we work and live,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said.

“We all need to do more,” he said in a statement.

Major cities across the country were hit by the worst civil unrest seen in years following the death of George Floyd last week, with demonstrators setting fire to a strip mall in Los Angeles, looting stores in New York City and clashing with police.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

