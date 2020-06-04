CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: CPS Students Hold Virtual Town Hall Meeting

I proud of the CPS students. They are making sure that their voice is heard by hosting a virtual town hall meeting.

On the call they discuss racial injustice and inequities in the city and country.

 

Via: FOX19

The town-hall style forum featured a dialogue with community leaders and students on how to make progress in a time, according to protesters, of injustice and racism. CPS Superintendent Laura Mitchell described the forum as a chance for students to rise up in peaceful demonstration and take a stance against racism.  “I kind of don’t know what’s happening,” Western Hills sophomore Keorland Harrison said. “You wonder, like, are you next? Are one of your loved one’s next?” Western Hills senior Chris Scott added: “The protests and the riots and all that stuff… honestly, its been bringing me anger, and that’s a common thing in our community right now, which is anger. But it’s just, why are we still dealing with the same stuff our ancestors were dealing with?”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

cincinnati , cps , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , hall , Hold , meeting , students , Town , Virtual

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close