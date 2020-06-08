CLOSE
Coney Island to Open But With Changes to Operations

Coney Island will be opening June 12th to the public just in time to have some fun in the sun but with more safety measures in place.

Set to open this week will be the Sunlite Pool and Cannonball Cove Drive Pool.  Both will open with the current state and local guidelines enforced.  The Typhoon Tower Water Playground and Twister Water Slides will be closed but are anticipated to open in the weeks to come.  The newly added Challenge Zone obstacle course opening will be postponed until 2021.

According to Coney Island, here are the new policies and guidelines for this season include:

  • Capping each day’s total attendance in alignment with social distancing best practices.
  • Limiting the total number of season passes sold this season and the number of daily tickets sold for each operating date to comply with the new capacity limits.
  • Daily ticket sales will only be available online and tickets will include parking fees to minimize the number of guest-employee transactions.
  • Guests may not enter Coney Island if they are symptomatic or have been in contact with someone assumed to be infected with COVID-19 within the past 14 days.
  • Guests are highly encouraged to wear face coverings at all times when not in the water.
  • Seating groups (chairs, tables, etc.) in concreted areas will be placed in configurations at least six feet from other seating groups in accordance with social distancing and guests will not be permitted to move chairs from their preassigned areas.
  • Guests will be permitted to bring and sit on their own chairs and/or beach towels in Coney Island’s grass areas but guests will be required to leave at least six feet of space between parties not from the same household. All guest chairs must be foldable and be easily carried by one individual.
  • Due to sanitary concerns, all tables and cooler racks will be removed from the picnic area for the 2020 season.

For a complete listing of Coney Island’s policies, procedures, and guidelines, please visit https://coneyislandpark.com/plan-your-visit/faqs-and-policies/

 

 

