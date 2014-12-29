CLOSE
She Speaks: Mel B FINALLY Addresses Husband Abuse Rumors

Mel B is finally speaking out on rumors she’s in an abusive marriage with producer Stephen Belafonte. Last week The X-Factor U.K. judge was taken to a London hospital after having an accidental overdose of alcohol combined with tranquilizers, fans started to question what the true story is behind her medical emergency. Mel B skipped out on the first live broadcasting of The X-Factor U.K. but resurfaced the following day with scratches on her arms and a bruise on her cheek. Fans of the singer swiftly blamed Belafonte for the hospitalization and injuries, charges he’s strongly denied on Twitter. Now, the America’s Got Talent judge is firing back at the allegations herself on Instagram.

Mel B posted a picture of herself along with Belafonte with the caption:

This is for my fans havin problems with my Twitter will be back soon! I’m very good was very polly but much better now and for the record my hubby never would lay a hand on me sorry took so long but any response fuels rumors #lovemyfamily #lovemyfans

 

This comes after Mel B’s eldest daughter Phoenix Chi came out in defense of the accusations against her stepfather on Instagram, after Belafonte posted a picture of the two heading out for last minute Christmas shopping. Phoenix remarked:

Can everyone just chill he didn’t hit my mom don’t know how that stupid rumor came up.

Belafonte’s abuse allegation started to gain momentum after Mel B’s own mother Andrea Brown fired off tweets accusing Belafonte of abuse and hinting her daughter may be heading to divorce court. Brown remarked:

Little good news 4 me lost half a stone in 1 week+ will never suffer a vile abusive 3am call from stephan Belafonti again!!  On average It takes 30 beatings 4 a woman to leave abusive man how sad more should b done 4 these victims!!

