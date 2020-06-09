CLOSE
Prince: New Song “Baltimore” Pays Homage To Everything Going On In The World Right Now

Prince estate releases a new song called “Baltimore” In Response of whats going on in America today!

 

Via Bossip

Prince’s estate has decided to weigh in on everything going on in America right now by re-releasing one of the icon’s politically-charged records, “Baltimore,” along with a new music video.

The track was originally released back in 2015 as a response to the killing of Freddie Gray. Sadly, 5 years later, the song is still more than relevant as the country continues to protest following the latest victims of racism and police brutality: Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd.

Photos
