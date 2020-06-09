Prince: New Song “Baltimore” Pays Homage To Everything Going On In The World Right Now

Prince estate releases a new song called “Baltimore” In Response of whats going on in America today!

Prince’s estate has decided to weigh in on everything going on in America right now by re-releasing one of the icon’s politically-charged records, “Baltimore,” along with a new music video.

The track was originally released back in 2015 as a response to the killing of Freddie Gray. Sadly, 5 years later, the song is still more than relevant as the country continues to protest following the latest victims of racism and police brutality: Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd.

