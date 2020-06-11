NASCAR: To Ban Confederate Flags From Races & Its Properties

Nascar said it will ban confederate flags from races and its properties

via ABC:

The move comes amid social unrest around the globe following the death in police custody of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis. Protests have roiled the nation for days and Confederate monuments are being taken down across the South — the tradtiional fan base for NASCAR.

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s lone black driver, called this week for the banishment of the Confederate flag and said there was “no place” for them in the sport. At long last, NASCAR obliged. (LoveBScott)

