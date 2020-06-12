NFL: Donating $250 Million to Help Fight Systemic Racism & Will Work With Colin Kaepernick

Roger Goodell and the NFL will donate $250 Million dollars towards systemic Racism and is willing to work with Colin Kaepernick.

The money will go toward charities and organizations designed to “combat systemic racism and support the battle against injustices faced by African Americans.”

The NFL report also says the league would be willing to work with Colin Kaepernick on social justice initiatives.

An unnamed NFL source told NFL.com, “We wouldn’t be where we are today without the work Colin and other players have led off.”

“It would be awesome to engage Colin on some of the work we are doing. He’s doing real impactful work. Getting him in some way would be amazing for us. There’s a lot of work to do to get to that point. We’re certainly open and willing to do that.”

A pretty HUGE statement — though it's unclear why the NFL is keeping the identity of that person a secret.

