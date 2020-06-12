CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Prayer Vigil Was Held To Remember Fairfield Football Star

A Vigil was held in honor of one of the victims, 18-year-old Antaun Hill Jr. who played football for Fairfield Highschool.

 

Via Fox19

Hill was shot and killed when deputies said two groups showed off in Liberty Park and someone fired a gun.

“It’s been hard of course,” LJ France, a friend of Hill, said. “I was just talking to him two days ago, and now he’s gone. It’s just like, dang, I wish I could see him one more time.”

Hill’s loved ones describe him as bright and smart and say he had big dreams.

France played football with Hill at Fairfield and says he was a true leader.

GoFundMe page is in place to help Hill’s family. Grief counselors will also be available to Fairfield students, according to the district.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

A , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , Fairfield Football , fasho celebrity news , Held , prayer , remember , star , TO , Vigil , Was

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close