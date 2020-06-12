Cincinnati: A Prayer Vigil Was Held To Remember Fairfield Football Star

A Vigil was held in honor of one of the victims, 18-year-old Antaun Hill Jr. who played football for Fairfield Highschool.
Via Fox19
Hill was shot and killed when deputies said two groups showed off in Liberty Park and someone fired a gun.
“It’s been hard of course,” LJ France, a friend of Hill, said. “I was just talking to him two days ago, and now he’s gone. It’s just like, dang, I wish I could see him one more time.”
Hill’s loved ones describe him as bright and smart and say he had big dreams.
France played football with Hill at Fairfield and says he was a true leader.
A GoFundMe page is in place to help Hill’s family. Grief counselors will also be available to Fairfield students, according to the district.