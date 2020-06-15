Beyonce Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor! (Letter)

Beyonce wrote a letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Sunday to bring justice to Breonna Taylor.

The music icon is asking for criminal charges against the three Louisville Metro Police officers who murdered an unarmed black woman.

In the letter Beyonce ask for justice, “It has been more than 3 months since Breonna was murdered. Her killers are still in uniform.” the statement read.

Read the entire letter HERE.

