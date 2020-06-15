Congrats Teyana Taylor & Imani on Baby #2(Video)

Teyana Taylor and her NBA baller turned rapper Iman Shumpert announced their worst kept secret on collaboration track “Wake Up Love.”

They are expecting Baby #2!

outube.com/watch?v=efC1Z7aB_Jk&w=650&h=366]

Looks like -year-old Junie is happy about being a big sister did you see her hopped in bed with her parents at the end, kissing and holding her mommy’s baby bump. So cute.

Teyana & Iman will be celebrating their 4 year wedding anniversary this fall.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: