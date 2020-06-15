Congrats Teyana Taylor & Imani on Baby #2(Video)

Teyana Taylor and her NBA baller turned rapper Iman Shumpert announced their worst kept secret on collaboration track “Wake Up Love.”
They are expecting Baby #2!
outube.com/watch?v=efC1Z7aB_Jk&w=650&h=366]
Looks like -year-old Junie is happy about being a big sister did you see her hopped in bed with her parents at the end, kissing and holding her mommy’s baby bump. So cute.
Teyana & Iman will be celebrating their 4 year wedding anniversary this fall.
