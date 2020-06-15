CLOSE
Public Figures
HomePublic Figures

Congrats Teyana Taylor & Imani on Baby #2(Video)

Teyana Taylor and her NBA baller turned rapper Iman Shumpert announced their worst kept secret on collaboration track “Wake Up Love.”

They are expecting Baby #2!

Teyana Taylor

Source: Wrenne Evans / Red Bull Content Pool

outube.com/watch?v=efC1Z7aB_Jk&w=650&h=366]

Looks like -year-old Junie is happy about being a big sister did you see her hopped in bed with her parents at the end, kissing and holding her mommy’s baby bump. So cute.

Teyana & Iman will be celebrating their 4 year wedding anniversary this fall.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out  Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

baby 2 , baller , Iman Shumpert , Teyana & Iman , teyana taylor

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close