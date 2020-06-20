CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Atlanta Cops Reportedly BIG MAD, Call Out Sick In Response To Garrett Rolfe Being Charged

According to insiders within the force, there was an "unusual number" amount of officers calling out "sick" and not even responding to calls in several of the city zones. 

Atlanta PD Officers Reportedly Called Out Following Rolfe Being Charged

Source: Christian Science Monitor / Getty

Some members of the Atlanta PD are BIG MAD because one of their own deservingly so got slapped with murder charges.

Following fired Atlanta PD officer Garrett Rolfe being hit with 11 charges following the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. According to insiders within the force, there was an “unusual number” amount of officers calling out “sick” and not even responding to calls in several of the city zones.

When news of the “call outs” hit social media, the Atlanta Police Department was prompted to actually issue a statement on Twitter addressing the issue calling the claims inaccurate. According to the tweet, the “department was experiencing a higher than usual number of call-outs with the incoming shift,” and they had enough resources to handle any incidents.

Speaking with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said morale withing is down “ten-fold,” but she asked officers to “honor their commitment” and that she plans to give officers a pay increase.

“There’s a lot happening in our cities, and our police officers are receiving the brunt of it, quite frankly,” Bottoms said, “We expect that our officers will keep their commitment to our communities.”

“Our streets won’t be any less safe because of the number of officers who called out. But it is just my hope again that our officers will remember the commitment that they made when they held up their hand, and they were sworn in as police officers.”

Garrett Rolfe shot and killed Rayshard Brooks following an altercation with him after they found him sleeping in his vehicle while in a Wendy’s drive-thru. During a press conference announcing the charges, Atlanta District Attorney, Paul Howard claimed Rolfe kicked Brooks after he shot him and said, “I got him!”

Rolfe was charged with felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault, four counts of violation of oath of office, and one count of criminal damage to property.

Photo: Christian Science Monitor / Getty

Atlanta Cops Reportedly BIG MAD, Call Out Sick In Response To Garrett Rolfe Being Charged  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close