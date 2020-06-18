CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

OHIO: Free Fishing Father’s Day Weekend

If my dad were still alive he would love this. Free fishing in Ohio this Father’s Day weekend.

Via: Fox19

 

Ohio residents may fish for free in any of Ohio’s public waters, including the Ohio River. It is the only weekend all year when those 16 years old or older are not required to obtain a fishing license to fish in the state’s public waters. “Ohio offers extraordinary fishing opportunities in its lakes, reservoirs, rivers and streams,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “I invite all Ohioans to get outside and create lasting memories with family and friends during our free fishing days weekend.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

day , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Fathers , Fishing , free , Ohio , weekend

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close