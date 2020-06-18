OHIO: Free Fishing Father’s Day Weekend

If my dad were still alive he would love this. Free fishing in Ohio this Father’s Day weekend.

Via: Fox19

Ohio residents may fish for free in any of Ohio’s public waters, including the Ohio River. It is the only weekend all year when those 16 years old or older are not required to obtain a fishing license to fish in the state’s public waters. “Ohio offers extraordinary fishing opportunities in its lakes, reservoirs, rivers and streams,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “I invite all Ohioans to get outside and create lasting memories with family and friends during our free fishing days weekend.”