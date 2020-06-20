CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

LisaRaye McCoy Talks Nicki “Trollz” shade, Keys To Black Wealth Summit, & Black Lives Matter + More

Black Hollywood royalty Lisaraye McCoy stopped by the Lemonade Stand Live to spill all the Lemonade Chile!! She got right to it about the Nicki Minaj Shade and why she doesn’t hate Nicki even though she can’t for her.

The “Players Club” actress also dished about black wealth and her upcoming event the “Keys To Black Wealth Summit”  LisaRaye with the likes of Master P, Romeo Miller, Ray J and more are keynotes speakers of the Financial wealth building virtual summit.

LisaRaye also dived into the Black lives matter movement and how the black community can come together. The “Players Club” actress also dished about black wealth and how she had to rebuild her life AND bank account after her divorce. Get your glasses ready cause LisaRaye DIDN’T hold back! Watch the full interview below:

LisaRaye McCoy Talks Nicki “Trollz” shade, Keys To Black Wealth Summit, & Black Lives Matter + More  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close